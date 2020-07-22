QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What: QuinStreet Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Dial in: +1 800-353-6461 (domestic)

+1 334-323-0501 (international)

Passcode 3216055



Replay Instructions: +1 888-203-1112 (domestic)

+1 719-457-0820 (international)

Passcode 3216055



Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/





About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

(415) 297-5864

[email protected]

