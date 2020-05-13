QuinStreet To Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19th and Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

on and Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 21st, 2020

QuinStreet management will be available for one-on-one meetings.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact

Erica J Abrams

[email protected]

