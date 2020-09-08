QuinStreet to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Meetings

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that management will participate in several upcoming virtual investor meetings:

Non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Craig Hallum Capital Group, LLC on September 14, 2020

Non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Barrington Research Associates on September 16, 2020

Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on September 17, 2020

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

