Quinte Financial Technologies Adds Two Experienced Sales Professionals to Address Increased Operational Demands at Banks and Credit Unions

Quinte's Jim Bray and David Halling Will Help to Resolve Back-Office Operational Shortages, Improve Process Efficiency, and Automate Key Functions

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinte Financial Technologies Inc. (Quinte) today announced the addition of Jim Bray and David Halling, two experienced sales and business development professionals who will address the increasing demand for managed services, process improvement, and automation of key operational functions at banks and credit unions.

David Halling's professional background includes a depth of marketing and sales experience with a number of well-known financial institutions, including KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Company, and Peak Trust Company. He also has sales experience with Jack Henry & Associates, a leading provider of SaaS technology and commercial lending software for the financial services industry. David is based in Seattle, WA, and will serve as Quinte's Western Region sales representative. Jim Bray's professional background includes senior level sales and business development positions with AT&T, Sun Microsystems, IRISYS, and Redstone Federal Credit Union. Most recently, he served as VP of Business Development, Channel Partners, for Florida-based Identité. Jim is based in Palm Coast, FL, and will serve as Quinte's Eastern Region sales representative.

A combination of factors – attributed to post-pandemic changes in career aspirations, reluctance to return to an office environment, and significantly higher use of online financial services – has fueled a widespread shortage of qualified personnel to manage critical back-office functions; ranging from fraud mitigation and dispute resolution, to regulatory compliance, mortgage and loan processing and customer service. Additionally, to offset rising costs and gain competitive advantage, banks and credit unions are seeking to improve existing back-office processes, to automate key functions, and to gain customer insights from data analytics.

According to Quinte President, Sriram Natarajan, "The addition of Jim Bray and David Halling to our business development team will enable Quinte to address the operational needs of a much broader range of banks and credit unions that can benefit from the managed services, technology and process improvement solutions that we provide. Our current and prospective clients will benefit from their many years of FinTech experience."

Mr. Natarajan added, "We're proud to have professionals of Jim's and David's caliber join our team. Over the past decade, Quinte has been honored to support the operational needs of some of the nation's most respected financial institutions. With their help, Quinte has increased its ability as an outsourced provider to deliver on its mission to help banks and credit unions gain competitive advantage through operational excellence."

About Quinte Financial Technologies Inc.

New York City-based Quinte helps to address a broad range of operational requirements for financial institutions. Quinte works with banks, credit unions, core processors, and CUSOs and associations to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and improve competitive advantage. Our portfolio of QuintEssential SolutionsSM addresses fraud mitigation, dispute resolution, AML/KYC compliance, mortgage and loan processing, and customer service requirements. To learn more, visit www.quinteft.com

