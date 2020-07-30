Quintessence Hotel Featured as "Hidden Gem" by Peter Greenberg Travel Detective

LONG BAY, Anguilla, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no mystery. QUINTESSENCE HOTEL — A TROPICAL GRAND MANSION is one of the best kept secrets of Anguilla and Peter Greenberg Travel Detective is on the case.



Billed as "America's travel expert," Greenberg explores the world and reports on amazing places for television, radio and blogs. He recently visited Anguilla, where he stayed at Quintessence Hotel.

He features Quintessence in his PBS show The Travel Detective , during his segment "Hidden Gems." The episode, called Hidden Gems of Anguilla , aired July 24, 2020 and is available for streaming here .

In the program and accompanying blog, Greenberg explains how travelers reach off-the-beaten-path Anguilla, and offers a brief history of the island. Then, he sets the scene:

"Part of the charm of this island is that it's only 16 miles long, and 3 miles wide – about the same size as Manhattan – but with little traffic, a fraction of the population. And while it sounds like a cliché, it's true: postcard perfect beaches and lots of them."

Greenberg profiles Quintessence Hotel Owner Geoffrey Fieger, "one of the most well-known trial lawyers in the United States," who has called Anguilla home for more than 30 years.

"It's been said that if you have the determination to get to Anguilla, you'll always return," Greenberg writes. "A number of those original visitors won't go anywhere else, like Geoffrey Fieger. He first came down here with his wife in 1984, and for all intents and purposes, he's never left."

Greenberg interviews Fieger extensively.

"Anguilla is a tropical paradise," Fieger says. "It's in the old fashioned sense of the Caribbean, and it's one of the last outposts of what people imagine it to be."

Greenberg also featured Quintessence Hotel and Geoffrey Fieger on his radio program and podcast Eye on Travel , January 4, 2020.

Peter Greenberg is an Emmy-winning investigative reporter and producer, widely esteemed for his travel coverage. In his ongoing Hidden Gems segment, he showcases lesser-known activities not found in most traditional guidebooks or websites, inspiring travelers to immerse themselves in the culture and embark on life changing experiences.

"Peter is a great travel journalist and it was my pleasure to share with him Quintessence Hotel and the magic of Anguilla," Fieger says. "He is welcome back anytime."

Hidden Gems of Anguilla can be viewed here. Listen to Eye On Travel—Quintessence Hotel in Anguilla here . Quintessence closed for the season on July 27, 2020 and will reopen Nov. 2, 2020, pending reopening of Anguilla's borders. For more information, visit http://www.qhotelanguilla.com , call +800.234.QHOTEL (7468) or email [email protected].

ABOUT QUINTESSENCE HOTEL

Quintessence Hotel opened Jan. 1, 2018, and is the newest Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel in the Caribbean, overlooking the white sand beaches of Long Bay, with nine lavish suites, a gourmet restaurant, two bars, a state-of-the-art wine cellar, wellness spa, infinity pool, fitness center, tennis court, yoga pavilion, boutique (designed by Tommy Bahama creator, Lou Mettler), art gallery and cutting edge business suite. Around-the-clock butler and concierge service cater to our guests' every need. Quintessence Hotel has been recognized with a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating, making it the highest rated hotel on the Caribbean island of Anguilla in the British West Indies. Quintessence Hotel's JULIANS bistro also has won the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence three years in a row.

SOURCE Quintessence Hotel

Related Links

www.qhotelanguilla.com

