Quintessential Adds A Number Of Key Brands From Top Australian Wine Company Accolade Wines

According to Dennis Kreps, who owns Quintessential with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, "We're always looking for wines that will 'stand out' in terms of quality and great value. The current market circumstances we find ourselves in make it more imperative than ever that we carefully chose brands we believe we can successfully market and sell. Wines with history and heritage that fit with the rest of our portfolio, like these wines from Accolade."

"The Americas hold huge opportunity as a key growth market for Accolade Wines," says Robert Foye, CEO of Accolade. "Through our partnership with Quintessential, we are excited to bring our amazing, award-winning portfolio of Australian and New Zealand wines – along with our Italian Prosecco, Da Luca – to the US to enrich everyday moments in our consumers' lives."

For Accolade, it all started with Hardys. It was one of the first wineries in Australia, established in 1853 by pioneering founder Thomas Hardy with the vision to "create wines that will be prized in the markets of the world." Hardys grew into one of Australia's largest wine producers and is now the #1 imported wine brand in Great Britain.

Grant Burge and St. Hallett are two impeccable Australian brands, with long histories in the iconic Barossa wine region. Five generations of the Burge family made wine in the heart of South Australia's most famous region. One of their newest labels is the aptly named Barossa Ink. Both the Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon are intensely opulent wines, with a color so dark, it is almost ink.

Founded in 1944, St. Hallett was at the forefront of the evolution of the Barossa becoming synonymous with high quality wines. It was the first winery to acknowledge the unique qualities of Barossa's old vines (some over 100 years old). Three St. Hallett Shiraz – Core Faith, Core Black Clay and Reserve Blackwell – as well as the Core Gamekeeper Shiraz-Grenache and Reserve Old Vines Grenache – are the first St. Hallett wines Quintessential will import.

Mud House and Hay Maker become the first two New Zealand wines Quintessential will represent since its founding. Over 20 years ago, the Mud House founders fell in love with Marlborough. They planted vines and built a home to live in from the local earth. That earth became the brand. In addition to these two Sauvignon Blancs, Quintessential also represents the Mud House Pinot Noir from Central Otago.

Da Luca fine Italian Prosecco and Sparkling Rose from Treviso and the Veneto, the unique Stone's Ginger Wine from Great Britain and the easy-drinking Echo Falls Fruit Fusion wines, round out Quintessential's portfolio, at very competitive prices.

