QuintEvents, Industry Leading Global Sports and Hospitality Company, Acquires UK-based Grand Prix Events and Exclusive GP

LONDON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintEvents, a global, travel/event/experience provider, announced today the acquisition of Grand Prix Events, a UK-based specialist in Formula 1® related corporate hospitality, luxury travel and experiences. The transaction follows QuintEvents' 2018 acquisition of Exclusive GP, consolidating the international hospitality and travel business partnership that QuintEvents has with Formula 1®, the pre-eminent, worldwide motorsport racing series.

The move fortifies and expands QuintEvents' international businesses, including F1® Experiences, the Formula 1® official partnership which offers premium experience packages at races across the globe. F1® Experiences is primary among QuintEvents' other official, international hospitality and travel programs across a wide range of sporting events including thoroughbred horse racing, golf, tennis, UFC and American football.

F1® Experiences operates under the auspices of the international division of QuintEvents, which is in the process of opening a permanent, London-based office to oversee the newly-acquired companies in pursuit of growth for the portfolio of event partnerships around the world.

"Having Grand Prix Events join our team will be a huge boost to our F1® Experiences business in both the UK and throughout Europe," said Keith Bruce, International President of QuintEvents. "The Grand Prix Events team has a first-class reputation in the industry and has done a superb job growing their F1® related business. Grand Prix Events, coupled with Exclusive GP, will now give QuintEvents a much larger footprint to help us develop and service our clients who are looking for exceptional sporting events and related experiences."

"Discussions with QuintEvents have been extremely positive from the outset, demonstrating a shared vision and promising an exciting future for Grand Prix Events," said Daniel Bois, Director of Grand Prix Events. "Our customers and partners will benefit immensely from the opportunities that this deal creates. We are particularly happy to be joining QuintEvents, a fast-growing group with significant international reach across many sectors."

Grand Prix Events, which was started by Bois in 2003, works very closely with Formula 1® as an official Formula One Paddock Club™ distributor and by offering premium Formula 1® travel & motorsport admission ticket services to all Formula 1® Grand Prix destinations.

QuintEvents' innovative programs have enabled premier sports properties to expand fan experience and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

ABOUT QUINTEVENTS:

QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of travel/experience/hospitality packages in partnership with many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, QuintEvents has offices in Los Angeles, Louisville, Phoenix, London, Portishead, Bristol, Melbourne and the UAE. QuintEvents' innovative programs enable partner properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands. QuintEvents has a portfolio of 17 official property partnerships servicing over 70 events. Additional information can be found at www.quintevents.com.

ABOUT GRAND PRIX EVENTS:

Established in 2003 and headed up by Daniel and Elizabeth Bois, Grand Prix Events is a UK-based, independent agent specialising in premium Formula 1® Tickets and Experiences. With expertise in Corporate Hospitality, once in a lifetime event tickets and access as well as luxury travel, Grand Prix Events has carved itself a unique position covering the entire race schedule worldwide and has built up an excellent reputation both within the F1® industry as well as with a loyal global client base. Grand Prix Events are an official reseller of Formula One Paddock Club™ and Formula 1® Tickets. Additional information and online ticket shop can be found at www.grandprixevents.com.

