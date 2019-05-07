QuintEvents named an authorised overseas reseller of The Championships, Wimbledon

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintEvents, the industry leader in providing Official Ticket Packages and Hospitality to the biggest names in sports and entertainment, has today announced a deal to become an authorised overseas reseller of the Official Exclusive Hospitality Provider to The Championships (Keith Prowse)*.

Offering bespoke restaurants and suites coupled with both standard and debenture seating on Centre Court and No.1 Court, hospitality packages can include three or four-course fine-dining menus prepared by award-winning and Michelin-starred chefs, premium wines, vintage and rosé Champagne and meet-and-greets with some of the biggest names from the world of tennis.

Luxury private suites, concierge services and gourmet products synonymous with Wimbledon are also on offer.

President of QuintEvents, Brian Ruede said:

"Wimbledon is the most historic and prestigious event in all of tennis. QuintEvents is extremely excited to provide the US-based fans a secure and official way to enjoy this time-honored tradition. The partnership between QuintEvents and Keith Prowse offers a new and exciting market of passionate fans the opportunity to attend Wimbledon."

Hospitality packages, which begin at £600pp + VAT (GBP) ($780pp + VAT [USD]), are available for purchase for all 13 days of tennis at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) from QuintEvents.com.

*While we sell official hospitality to The Championships, we are not an official hospitality provider to the AELTC or The Championships, we are an authorised overseas reseller of the Official Exclusive Hospitality Provider to The Championships.

About QuintEvents | QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, NC, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 19 official property partnerships servicing over 80 events including Formula 1, Kentucky Derby, NFLPA, UFC, The Open, College Football Playoff, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett Jackson, MotoGP, Presidents Cup, THE PLAYERS Championship and Detroit Lions. More information can be found at www.quintevents.com.

