Quiq Launches Conversational Commerce Payments and Conversational Surveys to Help e-Commerce Brands Drive Sales and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

New Quiq Launch Promises to Help e-Commerce Brands Drive Sales and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences Tweet this

Quiq's Conversational Commerce Payments enables brands to safely and securely accept payment across all Quiq supported channels including SMS/text messaging, Apple Business Chat , Google Business Messages , webchat, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and more — in 170+ languages. Conversational Commerce Payments enables seamless, secure payment from multiple communication channels, including SMS and text messaging. Quiq has standard support for Stripe and Braintree payments platforms and integrates with any brand's payment processing platform, through the Quiq Payments API.

Quiq's In-Conversation Surveys enable a short survey to be sent immediately following the end of a customer interaction regardless of the channel (e.g. SMS/text messaging, Apple Business Chat, Google Business Messages, webchat, Instagram and Facebook Messenger and more), empowering retailers with a multi-channel, customer feedback loop that delivers real-time insights. Easy to design and simple to implement — with no coding skills required — the surveys are event-based and triggered at specific customer interaction points, such as the end of a conversation. The ability to converse with clients immediately following a conversation about their customer experience allows brands to quickly and effectively remedy dissatisfaction. For example, if a customer responds that their issue was not resolved or provides a low rating, Quiq automatically re-engages the customer in the same channel and escalates the customer's feedback directly to a customer service manager for white-glove handling. A reporting dashboard allows customer service agents and their managers to see a survey report card that scores each agent on multiple metrics, such as the number of surveys received, average survey score and average sentiment score.

According to a recent report from Gartner , "Customer Experience (CX) is critical to maintain loyalty and 87% of companies expect to compete on CX in 2021, yet 57% of customer-facing employees say they aren't 'set up to succeed' in interactions." Trusted by globally recognized brands like Overstock, Blue Nile, Lane Bryant and Nespresso, Quiq is every brand's wingman and ally, empowering customer service agents to become so effective at client communications that they become key drivers and components of a brand's sales strategy.

Contact [email protected] to schedule a product demo of Quiq's payments and/or survey features or learn more at https://www.quiq.com .

About Quiq

Quiq is the AI-powered Conversational Platform enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Trusted by leading brands and boasting a 56 NPS score, Quiq's enterprise-grade Conversational Platform supports SMS/text, Apple Business Chat, Google's Business Messages, webchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, call-to-text, and more. Quiq provides the leading solutions for business communications for the world's best commerce and care teams. Quiq for Commerce and Quiq for Customer Care combine Conversational AI and digital contact center to help commerce and service teams increase efficiency, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, with an office in New York City, Quiq is a privately held company backed by Foundry Group, Venrock and Next Frontier Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , or learn more at https://www.quiq.com .

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Quiq

Related Links

http://centricient.com

