Quisitive Announces Azure Accelerator Program to Drive Cloud Adoption

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive, a full-service digital technology consulting firm that empowers enterprise customers to embrace the cloud and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain, today announced it will be one of only a few key Microsoft partners in North America to drive the adoption of Microsoft Azure through Quisitive's unique Azure Accelerator Program. In collaboration with Microsoft, customers can engage Quisitive to perform an in-depth analysis of their existing infrastructure, data, and application landscape to build a comprehensive roadmap for making the move to Azure.

Quisitive, a premier Microsoft partner in North America, is fueling its growth by aligning the services it provides to enterprise customers to the rapid growth and adoption of Microsoft Azure. With Forrester predicting that more than 50 percent of global enterprises will rely on at least one public cloud platform in 2018, mainstream cloud usage is imminent. Given Microsoft's dominance in the enterprise space, the company is well-positioned for significant growth in 2019 and beyond, as are its preferred partners, including Quisitive.

"The cloud is penetrating all areas of business across all industries, with Microsoft Azure on the forefront in the enterprise, bringing not only core infrastructure services, but a rich application, data, and emerging technology platform to fuel innovation and help companies maintain relevancy in a market where smart technology investments can offer distinct competitive advantage," says Steven Balusek, chief services officer with Quisitive. "Our Azure Accelerator Program has been incredibly successful in helping our customers 'de-mystify' the public cloud migration. It is no longer a question of if a customer will adopt the cloud; it is a matter of when and most importantly how."

Microsoft revenue climbed to $30.08 billion in Q4 of FY18, up 17 percent year-over-year; Azure led quarterly growth for Microsoft, with an 89 percent increase in revenue, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing. Further, industry experts, like MarketWatch, see continued growth ahead for Microsoft, naming these four core factors: Microsoft's recent market growth; narrowed focus on the enterprise customer compared to its two closest competitors; the opportunity to leverage a large base of Office 365 users; and the strength of its leadership.

During Microsoft's Q4 earnings call in July, CEO Satya Nadella reiterated that Microsoft has always been partner-led, and that its partners continue to see opportunity across Microsoft platforms. As a Microsoft National Solutions Provider, Quisitive is inherently designed to realize that opportunity by guiding customers to adopt Microsoft Azure and associated edge computing technologies.

"Our approach is built upon significant investments in method ware and tools to quickly assess our customer's landscape and turn that data into an actionable plan," adds Balusek. A nod to this, Quisitive's approach, intellectual property, and deep relationship with Microsoft resulted in Quisitive's selection as US Partner of the Year Finalist in July at Inspire, Microsoft's worldwide partner conference.

The portfolio of four-week assessment offerings are targeted at specific workloads including:

core infrastructure services

storage

application modernization

disaster recovery

data

emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence

Further, the workflow for the Program follows this straightforward, three-step process:

Step 1: Quisitive conducts a thorough inventory and usage scan of existing server, data, and application assets

Step 2: Quisitive assesses usage patterns to map existing workloads to Azure in the most cost-effective manner

Step 3: After gathering and analyzing data, the Quisitive Azure Accelerator team uses proprietary tools to perform a comprehensive financial analysis to determine both optimized consumption costs within Azure, and the projected return-on-investment (ROI) over a three-year period

"Our customers are surprised by the cost savings and ROI that making a move to Azure can bring," says Kevin Castillo, vice president of sales at Quisitive. "Our Accelerator Program focuses on optimization to drive cost savings and return within Azure. A simple lift-and-shift of servers to the cloud will, in many instances, cost more. It takes experience and deep knowledge of the target platform to understand how to properly architect and optimize a solution within the public cloud."

Following the detailed financial and ROI analysis, Quisitive develops a Cloud Migration Plan and Executive Business Case that outlines recommendations and a phased roadmap for transitioning workloads to Azure.

"The move to the cloud requires establishing a solid foundation—from networking, to core infrastructure, to integration, to on-premises systems in a hybrid environment. The process we have in place addresses these criteria and empowers us to help our customers Start Right," continues Castillo.

Once the foundation is laid, Quisitive leverages an agile approach to iteratively move workloads to Azure. "The key to success with any migration is to take a practical and pragmatic approach, moving workloads at a pace that aligns with business needs. We partner with our customers using our innovative migration approach that focuses on the core tenets of agile to train and empower IT organizations on how to iteratively move services and applications to Azure," says Balusek.

