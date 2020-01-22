Quit Genius Launches Purpose-Built Vaping Cessation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quit Genius (Digital Therapeutics Inc.), a leading tobacco cessation program, announced today the launch of its purpose-built behavior change program for vaping cessation.

The U.S. Surgeon General declared vaping as a national epidemic that required aggressive action to prevent exposing a new generation of people to nicotine. To date, the CDC reports there have been 57 vaping-related deaths and over 2,600 hospitalized cases of vaping-related illnesses. With the recent disturbing rise in vaping use, 17 states have banned e-cigarettes and vaping in workplaces and public areas.

In response to health concerns, many employers and health plans have updated their messaging on tobacco use and vaping. U-Haul, for example, has stated that they will not hire people who vape or smoke in 21 states from February 2020. Other employers have started to include vaping in their tobacco-use premium surcharge.

Quit Genius has pioneered a new model of care now targetted at vaping cessation that combines programmatically delivered personalized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy content, expert coaching and easy access to proven medication. They have already started piloting this program with employer clients in the US.

"Our data showed there was a growing segment of users who never smoked combustible cigarettes but had become addicted to e-cigarettes or vaping and subsequently had difficulty quitting. In some cases, it can be even more difficult to quit vaping as there is less support available and fewer restrictions," said co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius Yusuf Sherwani MD. "We built the first purpose-built behavior change program for vaping cessation to give people the right support that they need to quit vaping".

"Employers are always looking for ways to decrease healthcare costs and enhance their well-being programs, so they have been following the side-effects of vaping closely," said Robby Peters, VP, Business Development with Sequoia Consulting Group. "Quit Genius' vaping cessation program is a pioneering solution that offers employers an evidence-based solution".

Quit Genius is a digital therapeutics company that has built a tobacco and vaping cessation program. Their evidence-based solution has industry-leading quit rates of 53% and typically results in 5X higher engagement when compared to traditional telephonic programs. Quit Genius is working with multiple self-insured employers and health plans across the US and has helped over 60,000 people quit smoking since launching.

