Quivers Launches New Point-of-Sale Inventory Sync That Lets Brands Offer Advanced Fulfillment Options Based on Accurate Inventory Data from External Retailers

"By giving brands access to real-time inventory of independent, and corporate retail stores worldwide, we're helping to facilitate a better omnichannel fulfillment experience," said Ruben Martin, Co-founder, and CEO of Quivers. "And we make it extremely easy for retailers. Our new inventory integration with their POS systems is fully automated and takes maybe a couple of minutes to set up. This means less fiddling with software for retail staff and more accurate inventory for brands' eCommerce stores."

The new point-of-sale feature is currently live and available now in the apps section of Quivers, including an initial integration with Lightspeed , with additional POS system connectors following shortly.

Accurate External Inventory for Better Ecommerce

Quivers' new Point-of-Sale Inventory Sync feature means that, for the first time, brands can automatically ingest and track real-time inventory data from their external retailers and use this information to serve in-store pickup options at checkout on the brand's website, far more accurately than ever before.

Brands have previously had some ability to offer in-store pickup with their corporate-owned stores, but have faced technical and operational difficulties deploying advanced fulfillment services like in-store pickup with their external (non-corporate-owned) retailers.

With Quivers, brands can now ingest physical inventory from any location, including external independent and large chain retailers, as well as, from their own corporate stores. This lets the brand offer in-store pickup at stores they were unable to before and manage all internal and external pickup fulfillment from one central location in Quivers.

Consumers Want to Pickup

This new-to-market product from Quivers comes at a critical time for the specialty consumer goods industry. Consumer demand for fulfillment options like in-store pickup is growing. In a recent BigCommerce survey, 50% of respondents said: "they have decided where to shop online based on whether or not they could pick up in-store."

The same way brands offer various payment options at checkout, they should also offer various fulfillment options in order to increase conversion-to-sale in their eCommerce store and to better meet the needs of their consumers. Now they can, accurately and confidently, with Quivers Point-of-Sale Inventory Sync.

To learn more about Quivers Point-of-Sale Inventory Sync please request a demo .

About Quivers

Quivers is the leading commerce platform for specialty brands. We let brands sell products on their website while sharing the fulfillment of those orders (both ship-from-store and in-store pickup) with physical retailers. We bridge the gap between online and offline shopping. We help brands increase sell-in, reduce stock-outs, and ship faster and more efficiently. Our software will improve your eCommerce performance online, letting you offer the very best shopping and fulfillment experience to consumers, while also maintaining a healthy, profitable B2B business.

