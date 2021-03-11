Quizlet Appoints Jessie Woolley-Wilson to its Board of Directors

"Quizlet is honored to have Jessie join our board," said Matthew Glotzbach, CEO of Quizlet. "Her vast operational expertise, combined with her passion for improving outcomes for students through equitable access to learning resources, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and positively impact modern learning around the world."

Prior to joining DreamBox, Jessie Woolley-Wilson has held several executive positions in leading education technology companies including Blackboard, LeapFrog and Kaplan. Jessie has also supported the broader education community by serving on several boards including Rosetta Stone and the Western Governors University Board of Trustees.

"The Quizlet team shares my fundamental belief that unlocking human potential starts with unlocking learning potential," said Wolley-Wilson. "Quizlet's personalized tools help people learn in an enjoyable, efficacious and relevant way. I'm looking forward to participating in Quizlet's next phase of growth as it provides learners with the unparalleled customization and guidance they deserve."

Jessie joins Quizlet during an exciting time of continued growth. To make learning increasingly accessible and effective, Quizlet recently introduced its Learning Assistant which provides a guided learning journey to get students to mastery faster and launched an integration with TikTok which gives educators the ability to share interactive Quizlet flashcards directly in their videos.

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Over 50 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and General Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

