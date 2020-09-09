Quizlet Introduces New AI-Powered Learning Assistant to Streamline Studying

The Learning Assistant combines machine learning technology and learning science principles to create study experiences that adapt to each learner for better recall and deeper understanding. Taking into account the student's learning objectives and current knowledge state, the Learning Assistant powers personalized study paths, progress insights and smart grading to help students reach their learning goals.

"We created the Learning Assistant because Quizlet is a company driven by learning science and we're obsessed with finding the best ways to help students study and learn more effectively," said Nitin Gupta, vice president of product at Quizlet. "We know from listening to our users, that students are looking for structure and support to make meaningful progress, and that's why we're leveraging our machine learning capabilities with Natural Language Processing and other techniques to provide the most effective study tools out there."

Key features of the Learning Assistant include:

Study paths : Studying is more effective when it's designed for students' individual goals. Based on the results of a short diagnostic, the Learning Assistant provides a personalized study path. These paths adapt to the challenge level of each individual and predict the most efficient starting place for each study session.

: Studying is more effective when it's designed for students' individual goals. Based on the results of a short diagnostic, the Learning Assistant provides a personalized study path. These paths adapt to the challenge level of each individual and predict the most efficient starting place for each study session. Smart grading: Learning science shows that writing-in answers help students retain information better. The Learning Assistant leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) to interpret written answers and evaluates those answers based on their meaning instead of exact verbiage. This enhancement allows students to study concepts, not just vocabulary. Students have the ability to opt-in or out for this feature, depending on their preference for mastery and the content they are learning.

When students know how well they are performing, they can use their time more wisely. The Progress dashboard gives students a comprehensive view of study activity and provides insights on areas to improve. Through more granular understanding of content that's unknown, mastered, or somewhere in between, students can break down their study sessions and use their time more effectively.

Quizlet was recently certified by Digital Promise as a "Research-Based Design Product" in thanks to the study platform's research-backed learning-science strategies . This comes on the heels of Quizlet's Series C funding and 1 billion dollar valuation in May 2020, and the appointments of Shannon Brayton to its Board of Directors and Brad Ramsey as Chief Marketing Officer.

