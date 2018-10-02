Quiznos Will Give You A $1 Gyro Sandwich On Oct. 17

How Americans Pronounce Gyro May Surprise You

How do you say Gyro? Quiznos found in a recent national, Twitter-based poll of 8,788 Americans that the most popular pronunciation of Gyro is "yeer-oh." Forty-five percent of respondents pronounce it this way, which is how most Greeks do. "Jai-ro" ranked second in the poll with 32 percent. But these weren't the only reported pronunciations – surprisingly, 12 percent say "gee-ro" and 11 percent use "hee-ro."

While a sizable portion of the U.S. prefers "yeer-oh," don't be surprised when your Northeastern friends order a "jai-ro," as this showed up in the poll as their preferred pronunciation.

Quiznos Greek Offerings – Gifts From the Gods

Inspired by an ancient Greek legendary tale of the Gyro, the Quiznos Gyro lineup starts with seasoned, slow-roasted beef and lamb or, new oven-roasted chicken breast. Quiznos put its own spin on these limited-time Gyros by offering guests three distinctive approaches to this traditional Greek food:

Gyro Flatbread: Quiznos folds flavorful, seasoned beef and lamb or chicken into a pillowy flatbread, tops it with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, banana peppers and creamy cucumber tzatziki sauce.

Quiznos folds flavorful, seasoned beef and lamb or chicken into a pillowy flatbread, tops it with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, banana peppers and creamy cucumber tzatziki sauce. Gyro Sub Sandwich: Quiznos layers slices of seasoned beef and lamb or chicken onto its traditional toasted 4", 8" or 12 " sub and tops it with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, banana peppers and creamy cucumber tzatziki sauce.

Quiznos layers slices of seasoned beef and lamb or chicken onto its traditional toasted 4", 8" or 12 sub and tops it with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, banana peppers and creamy cucumber tzatziki sauce. Gyro Salad: Quiznos tops fresh romaine lettuce with slices of toasted beef and lamb or chicken, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, banana peppers and creamy cucumber tzatziki sauce.

"We've had many different pronunciations of Gyro from our customers" said Executive Chairman Gerry Lopez. "No matter how you say it, we're excited to bring these popular flavors back to our menu and give everyone a $1 Gyro on Oct. 17."

Average retail prices for each Quiznos Gyro menu item are:

One Gyro flatbread at $4.70 or two for $6.70

or two for Four-inch Gyro sub at $4.70 , eight-inch Gyro sub for $6.70 and 12-inch Gyro sub for $8.70

, eight-inch Gyro sub for and 12-inch Gyro sub for Half Gyro salad for $4.10 and full Gyro Salad for $7.10

All three Gyro options, along with the entire Quiznos menu, are eligible to accrue points on Quiznos' loyalty mobile app, Toasty Points. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices at quiznos.com/toastypoints, and signing up automatically rewards guests with a free four-inch Quiznos sub or Gyro flatbread with any purchase.

