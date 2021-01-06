QUODD and Nanex Expand Strategic Partnership to Offer Real-Time North American Exchange Data in One Consolidated Feed powered by NxCore Compression Technology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces an expanded strategic fin-tech partnership with NxCore by Nanex. The partnership combines NxCore's industry leading compression technology with high-quality, comprehensive North American real-time market data from QUODD.

"We recognized that our trading firm customers need to consume our data more efficiently and need real-time access to all the symbols the US exchanges offer," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "By leveraging NxCore's innovative compression technology, we've leveled access so all market participants can process terabytes of tick-by tick options, equities, futures and indices in one consolidated real-time feed. This relationship is another great example of our focus on delivering cost effective market data to help fuel our partners offerings."

NxCore offers significant features not found in other data feeds. NxCore automatically corrects for any break in connectivity, regardless of length of time, is restored at the exact next quote or trade in the feed. NxCore can process 5,000,000 quote/trade updates per second on a 2.9 GHz processor, using less than 400 megabytes of RAM. "Our customers rely on us to provide detailed content via reliable API technology at blazing fast speeds," says Frank Still, CEO of Nanex. "We are very proud to partner with QUODD, a data provider that we can trust to fuel NxCore."

"For over a dozen years we have relied on the backend technology of NxCore, now powered by financial data from QUODD, to deliver real-time low latency stock and option price quotes to our demanding customer base," says Steve Belknap, CEO Nirvana Systems. "Bottom line, it works day in day out. The elegant data compression algorithm developed by their team remains the Best of Breed solution for an ever-expanding demand, especially in the options market."

The QUODD-Nanex relationship revolutionizes how financial market data is consumed, strategies developed, margins protected, and opportunities realized. For more information please visit QUODD.com.

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services, a portfolio company of Financeware, provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

About Financeware

Financeware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About Nanex

Nanex LLC are the creators of the high-performance financial market data feed "NxCore." NxCore is the only market data solution available that delivers full market data – every symbol for each exchange – to your desktop computer via the Internet. Subscribing to NxCore is like having a direct connection to the exchanges at a fraction of the cost. Visit www.nxcoredata.com to learn more.

