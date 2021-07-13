Quorum Hotels & Resorts Announces Opening of Lot 12 Rooftop Bar

Lot 12 is the perfect atmosphere for business colleagues, families, guests enjoying the evening after attending TCU sports and events, and groups looking for a fun, engaging experience. The menu features an array of beers, wines, Texas whiskeys, TCU inspired drinks, and cocktails as well as shareable plates such as peanut butter & jelly wings, sandwiches, and loaded nachos or fries.

"Lot 12's amazing views of both TCU campus and downtown make us one of the most unique venues in the city," says Regina Rhodes, General Manager of Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU. "Between our twist on food, modern craft cocktails, TopGolf Swing Suite bays and games, there is plenty to enjoy while taking in the beautiful views of Fort Worth."

"The Hyatt Place TCU and Lot 12 were literally built on a foundation of great tailgating for Horned Frogs football. The bar's name is a homage to all of the fans who've gathered in this spot-on fall Saturdays for decades when it was just a parking lot," said partner John F. Davis III. "Lot 12 takes the family fun and party atmosphere of the gameday experience and elevates it in every way — from food and drinks to furniture to TVs to epic views of campus and downtown Fort Worth. We want this to be a place where you can meet your friends for happy hour, take a first date, or bring your family when they come to visit. Lot 12 is an upscale tailgate party where everyone is welcome."

Lot 12 is part of the Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU, a six-story, 150-room hotel that opened in February between Sandage and McCart Avenues. It's the first and only hotel to be located on TCU's campus. Quorum Hotels & Resorts is the Management Company for both the Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU and Lot 12.

Quorum Hotels & Resorts is a leading independent provider of customized hospitality management solutions. Founded in 1987, the company has delivered hotel management services to more than 200 hotels, representing more than 60,000 rooms and $7B in value. Its current inventory of assignments includes management of full service and select service brands, asset management of luxury hotels and resorts, and advisory services related to the development of hotels, and the current impact of COVID-19 on hotel values. Our long-term clients include major insurance companies, real estate investment funds and family offices. www.quorumhotels.com .

For more information or reservations for Lot 12 and the Topgolf Swing Suite bays visit lot12tcu.com. Information on the hotel can be found at www.hyattplacefortworthtcu.com.

