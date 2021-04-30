Quorum Private Wealth Joins Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces the addition of Quorum Private Wealth, managing more than $1.5 billion in client assets, to its rapidly growing network of independent advisors. Led by Managing Partners Mike Barry and Kelly Milligan, the eight-person team, based in Walnut Creek, California, also includes Partners Sue Mazzetti and Melissa Yue and collectively boasts more than 100 years of experience with Merrill Lynch.

"Quorum Private Wealth is truly an outstanding team and I know there were a lot of firms attempting to recruit them, not just because of their clients' assets, but because of who they are as advisors," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Kelly Milligan was not only chosen as one of 13 out of what was then more than 15,000 advisors named to the FA Advisory Council to Management at Merrill Lynch, but he was also the group's Chairman. His partner, Mike Barry, is one of the most respected advisors at the firm and together with their team they have built their own brand within Merrill and we look forward to helping them take it even further."

"We realized that with the level of service we deliver and the out-of-the-box thinking that our clients expect, partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth was really the only viable option for us," explained Managing Partner Mike Barry, CPFA, C(k)P®, CIMA®, Quorum Private Wealth. "Early in our internal discussions we considered signing with another employee model, but realized that would have just been a lateral, or even a downward step. It became very obvious that the right decision was not only to go independent, but to do it alongside Sanctuary. We can look every client in the eye and say, 'we think it's going to be a better place for you, and for us.'"

Operating as the Barry & Milligan Group at Merrill Lynch, the team has built a successful practice that caters to three client segments—executives at publicly traded companies, business owners and entrepreneurs, and professionals (CPAs, doctors, dentists, lawyers, investment bankers)—that share the commonality of very complex financial circumstances and a scarcity of time.

"The number one reason for launching Quorum Private Wealth is that we put clients at the center of everything we do," added Managing Partner Kelly Milligan, CPFA, CPWA®, C(k)P®, CRPC®, Quorum Private Wealth. "As an independent firm we have access to Sanctuary's completely open architecture, which means using the best that Wall Street can offer to find the most competitive, most compelling solutions for our clients. We can spend all of our time focused on our clients' interests and nothing else."

Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, where he met and teamed up with Mike Barry, Kelly Milligan had been a corporate attorney and a partner in a litigation consulting firm. The pair found that their approaches were highly complementary, and they were more efficient as a team than either was alone. During his more than 31 years with Merrill, Mike's honors have included being named to Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Kelly Milligan has been with Merrill for more than 20 years and was also named to Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" list every year from 2018 to 2021.

Joining Mike Barry and Kelly Milligan as partners in the new firm are their current financial advisor teammates. Susan Mazzetti, CPFA, CRPC®, has been with the team for 10 years after spending more than a decade with Ernst & Young where she was a partner and CPA. Melissa Yue, CPFA, CFP®, has been with the team for seven years and was named to Forbes "America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" List in 2017 and 2018 and Forbes "Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" List in 2019.

"The fact that Kelly, Mike, Sue and Melissa, who were approached by every significant player in the wealth management spectrum including RIA's, family offices and private banks, chose Sanctuary, is a testament to the value of the platform and quality of the network we've created," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "The intellectual capital and wealth of experience they bring to our network will be invaluable, while the resources we can provide will help them continue the outstanding growth trajectory they've already begun."

So far in 2021, Sanctuary Wealth welcomed eight advisor teams with $2.8 billion in assets. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 49 partner firms across 19 states with over $16 billion in assets under advisement.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 49 partner firms across 19 states with over $16 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

