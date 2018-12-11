Quorum Wins Two Product of the Year Awards from Oil & Gas Engineering

Petroleum Engineering Community Chooses Quorum's Reserves & Economics and Well Lifecycle Reporting Software as Top Products of 2018

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, has announced that two of its products have received the 2018 Product of the Year Award by Oil & Gas Engineering, which recognizes significant innovation and advancement in technology and best practices. Specifically, Quorum won the Gold Award in the Data & Analytics Category for MOSAIC by Quorum Software and the Silver Award in the IIoT & Process Control Category for WellEz On Demand. This reader-choice awards program provides Oil & Gas Engineering's audience with information about the top new products in their fields.

"These wins reflect the record-high adoption and outstanding customer satisfaction that we are seeing for both MOSAIC and WellEz," said Tyson Greer, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer. "We're pleased to have the petroleum engineering community recognize two of our upstream applications as top products. MOSAIC is a Gold Award Winner as the only unified application for reserves, management, budgeting, and economics, and WellEz is a Silver Award Winner, helping operators realize the potential of a modern, and affordable approach to drilling and completion with a highly-flexible, cloud-first tool set."

"These awards are a result of the hard work and dedication that Quorum team members have put into delivering industry-recognized, best-in-class applications to our customers," said Gene Austin, president and CEO, Quorum Software. "This is more proof that Quorum continues to drive the energy software industry forward with innovative software."

