QuoteWizard Study Finds Greensboro, N.C., Boston and Columbus, Ohio Are the Drunkest Driving Cities in America

SEATTLE, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released its analysis of the cities with the highest rate of drivers with a DUI in America.

Drunk driving penalties are extremely costly in legal fees and can drive car insurance costs up exponentially. QuoteWizard conducted a study on the costs of driving under the influence (DUI) and found on average an $830 a year increase on car insurance. Rates will increase for at least three years, so drivers can expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 more on car insurance.

QuoteWizard analyzed over a million data points on drunk driving infractions from 2017 to see which cities had the highest rate of drivers with a DUI. Cities ranked 'drunkest driving' have the highest rate of DUIs per driver.

Below are the top 25 cities with the highest rate of drivers with a DUI:

Ranking City 1 Greensboro, N.C. 2 Boston 3 Columbus, Ohio 4 Columbia, S.C. 5 Boise, Idaho 6 Denver 7 San Diego 8 Richmond, Va. 9 Charlotte, N.C. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. 11 Dayton, Ohio 12 Portland, Ore. 13 Minneapolis 14 Sacramento, Calif. 15 Salt Lake City 16 San Francisco 17 Seattle 18 Lexington, Ky. 19 Omaha, Neb. 20 Memphis, Tenn. 21 Riverside, Calif. 22 Bakersfield, Calif. 23 Philadelphia 24 Los Angeles 25 Fresno, Calif.

