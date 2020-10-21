QuoteWizard's 5th Annual Best and Worst Driver Report

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released its 5th annual Best and Worst Drivers by State Report . Many people have experienced driving in all parts of the country and have their thoughts on who is among the best or worst. What is your favorite and least favorite state to drive in? Do our rankings do it justice?

The worst driving states

Wyoming Virginia Colorado New Jersey South Dakota

The best driving states

West Virginia Missouri Michigan New Mexico Texas

Methodology

We analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes from QuoteWizard drivers to see which states had the best and worst drivers. To get rankings, we built a composite score between four driving incident factors:

Accidents

Speeding tickets

DUIs

Citations

Rankings are a composite score based on the rate of occurrence between the four ranking factors. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of each incident factor. States considered to have the best drivers had the lowest rates of each incident factor.

Rank (Worst to Best) State 1 Wyoming 2 Virginia 3 Colorado 4 New Jersey 5 South Dakota 6 Vermont 7 Maryland 8 Washington 9 Ohio 10 South Carolina 11 Georgia 12 North Dakota 13 Oregon 14 California 15 Delaware 16 Nebraska 17 Wisconsin 18 Arkansas 19 Indiana 20 Idaho 21 Maine 22 Utah 23 Alaska 24 Kansas 25 Connecticut 26 New York 27 Tennessee 28 Iowa 29 Pennsylvania 30 Louisiana 31 Minnesota 32 Alabama 33 Massachusetts 34 New Hampshire 35 Rhode Island 36 Hawaii 37 Mississippi 38 North Carolina 39 Arizona 40 Oklahoma 41 Montana 42 Nevada 43 Kentucky 44 Illinois 45 Florida 46 Texas 47 New Mexico 48 Michigan 49 Missouri 50 West Virginia

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

