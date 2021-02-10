Qure4u Wins 2020 athenahealth Marketplace Award

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in patient engagement and virtual care, recently won the Client Feedback Award, which recognizes Qure4u for receiving the most reviews on the athenahealth Marketplace in 2020. Awards were presented on January 26, 2021, at athenahealth Inc.'s first Marketplace Partner Event of 2021.

Qure4u's MyCarePlan™ solution enables contactless care management and engagement with patients using the company's Digital Health Key™. The application received more than 100 reviews on the athenahealth Marketplace in 2020, earning an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from provider organization end-users. athenahealth noted that Qure4u tools, which include Virtual Waiting Room™ and Qure4u DriveUp™ features that help practices manage drive-thru COVID-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, "were highly popular among users, shown by the sheer number of reviews [Qure4u] received."

"We're honored to achieve this recognition from athenahealth," said Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO and Founder of Qure4u. "Positive feedback from customers validates the important role virtual care offerings play in patient engagement and satisfaction, particularly during the pandemic. We are wholeheartedly committed to continuing our mission to better serve the needs of both patients and providers alike."

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive improved clinical and financial results, with a vision of creating a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. The athenahealth Marketplace has been a marquee program for the company since its inception in 2013.

"Our partners worked hard last year to support our mutual athenahealth customers, and we're proud to recognize their commitment to our program with these awards," said Morgan Diaz, Executive Director of athenahealth's Marketplace.

To learn more about Qure4u's patient engagement and virtual care solutions, visit www.qure4u.com. To view Qure4u's listing and reviews on the athenahealth Marketplace, visit https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/mycareplan.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's holistic patient engagement platform and contactless "digital front door" offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded platform that supports the entire care journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

