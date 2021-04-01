QuVa Pharma Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Scott Aladeen as Chief Operating Officer

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc., a leading 503B outsourcing services company to healthcare facilities, has tapped pharmaceutical industry veteran Scott Aladeen as its new Chief Operating Officer. The move comes as the company has tripled production of critical medicines needed by U.S. hospitals, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At a time when hospitals are increasingly making FDA registered 503B outsourcing companies an essential component of their pharmaceutical supply chain, it's critical we continue to invest in experienced and innovative leaders who have deep FDA-based pharmaceutical quality and manufacturing expertise," said Stuart Hinchen, CEO & Co-founder of QuVa Pharma. "As part of our commitment to patient safety, Scott strengthens the governance of our rapidly growing national business and expands critical oversight."

Aladeen brings to QuVa more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in sales, quality and regulatory affairs from his time at Avara Pharmaceutical Services and Astellas, as well as direct involvement in the 503B outsourcing industry as the former president of PharMEDium. Aladeen has an enviable FDA and cGMP pharmaceutical manufacturing background. The appointment comes at time of rapid growth both for QuVa and the industry.

"QuVa has become a pillar of the 503B outsourcing industry. It is held in high regard as a purpose-built organization that is committed to setting the industry standard for what product quality means," said Aladeen. "I'm thrilled to join this team and all of our dedicated employees to continue to change 503B outsourcing for the better so hospitals can focus on delivering higher quality care for their patients while having reliable access and greater operational efficiency."

QuVa's significant and expanding sales and operational footprint, leading production capabilities, and state licensing network are all within Aladeen's expertise. Aladeen will be in charge of QuVa's aggressive expansion across its network of facilities. At its Bloomsbury, N.J., manufacturing site, QuVa recently completed the build-out of a second facility which will produce its first commercial batches in April 2021. Aladeen also will oversee QuVa's growth at its home base in Sugar Land, TX where the company has secured an additional 74,000-square-foot space that, when completed in 2022, will bring their total operational footprint to 300,000 square feet.



"Since QuVa launched more than five years ago, we consistently embrace changes mandated by the FDA for the 503B industry. We like to demonstrate cGMP processes at scale that will comply with the highest level of regulations, and be attractive to customers seeking a higher quality of product and reliability" said Peter Jenkins, Chief Development Officer & Co-founder, QuVa. "As we continue to invest capital to expand our operational footprint, increase automation, and grow capacity for sterile, ready-to-administer compounded injectables and other treatments, QuVa is in a strong position of market leadership and Scott's appointment as COO comes at a perfect time in the life-cycle of our growing organization."

