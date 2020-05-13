QuVa Pharma® Prepared For Increased Output Of Sterile Compounding Of Essential Medicines For COVID-19 Crisis

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc. confirms its ability to provide essential medicines on shortage for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients given the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) announcement of the "Temporary Policy for Compounding of Certain Drugs for Hospitalized Patients by Outsourcing Facilities During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency" , as well as the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) steps to increase quota on controlled substances. QuVa produces many medicines critical for ventilator patients, including sedatives, pain killers, paralytics and those to help support blood pressure.

"QuVa is in a strong position to deliver the essential products to help hospitals manage COVID-19 and critically ill patients," said Stuart Hinchen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at QuVa. "We have increased our manufacturing of medicines to support COVID-19 patients like Fentanyl, Morphine, Hydromorphone, Epinephrine, Midazolam, Ketamine, Succinylcholine, Rocuronium, Norepinephrine and Vancomycin, and this enables us to further help hospitals that don't have reliable supply. QuVa is resilient in times of shortages because we can leverage our manufacturing platform to use both commercially available sterile and API starting source materials to increase output. We applaud the FDA for temporarily approving bulk substances starting material and DEA for the quota allocation actions taken to enable us to even further support hospitals in meeting their patient care needs."

Peter Jenkins, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer added, "The situation we are all facing with COVID-19 demonstrates how 503B businesses like QuVa can respond quickly to hospitals' pharmaceutical needs. For us, we are proud to be a full-service partner that is able to meet our customers' continuing base needs like OR syringes, Anti-infectives and Labor & Delivery products from our broad portfolio of products."

For product ordering inquiries, please contact QuVa Pharma Customer Service at 888.339.0874 or via email at: [email protected].

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a nationally recognized, industry-leading, cGMP compliant FDA registered 503B manufacturing platform and partner of choice for compliance-oriented healthcare facilities looking to ensure a quality, safe, and consistent supply of medications. The company offers a broad portfolio of ready-to-administer products across pain management, anesthesia and OR syringes, anti-infectives, labor and delivery, cardiovascular therapeutic areas, and others. All products are distributed only once sterility and potency testing are successfully completed, and with validation supporting appropriate Beyond Use Dating (BUD). The company is committed to having a patient-safety orientation, as well as a robust product portfolio, leading compliance and safety standards, and being collaborative and transparent in service of our customers. For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

