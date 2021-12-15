QVC Teams up With Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry to Host Holiday Giving Event on the Retailer's Many Video Platforms

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry are creating a unique fundraising initiative this holiday season aimed at fighting hunger among America's most vulnerable populations – children and seniors. Now through December 24, when customers shop select items on-air, on QVC.com, or the QVC apps, with each item purchased, QVC will donate $1 to this effort, up to $100,000. In addition, customers can donate directly to the organizations by searching "Meals on Wheels America" or "No Kid Hungry" at QVC.com and via QVC's Partners in Giving platform. QVC's goal is to raise $350,000 through combined customer donations and contributions from sales of select products to help provide more than 1.7 million meals. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

"In 2020, QVC proudly raised $2.6 million for Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry as part of our COVID-19 relief efforts, and we are proud to continue supporting those in need through a joint fundraiser this holiday season," says Leslie Ferraro, President for QVC and HSN. "We are a community of storytellers, it's at the heart of who we are, and it brings us such joy to provide these two amazing charities with the platform to share their stories. The QVC customer loves to support great causes, and I have no doubt they will show up to shop in support of Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry during the holidays."

The nationwide Meals on Wheels network delivers so much more than just a meal. Meals on Wheels has been guided by a single goal since the first known U.S. delivery by a small group of Philadelphia citizens in 1954 – to support our senior neighbors to extend their independence and health as they age. Meals on Wheels programs address hunger and isolation among millions of seniors each year.

"For decades, Meals on Wheels has knocked on the doors of vulnerable homebound seniors to deliver nutrition and fight hunger for an often-forgotten population," says Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "We are thrilled to team up with both QVC and No Kid Hungry to help address one of our most basic human needs – access to healthy food – for both the young and old."

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

"As many as 1 in 6 kids in America could be living with hunger, which affects everything from their ability to learn, to health, to general well-being," said Tom Nelson, President and CEO at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "This holiday season, we are so grateful to QVC for shedding light on this important issue and for uniting their consumers to raise funds for hungry kids and seniors across this country."

Qurate Retail Group, which comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® – believes in a purpose that is bigger than just selling things. Its relationships and platforms reaching millions of people worldwide give the company a unique ability to bring people and resources together on a global scale. Challenges such as inequality, climate change, and community well-being require bold goals, fresh thinking, renewed commitment, and collective action. That is why Corporate Responsibility is a critical part of Qurate Retail Group's internal and external mission called Our Path Forward, underpinning the company's Purpose, Priorities, and Principles as an organization.

