Qwinix Launches Free Google Cloud Training Initiative

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwinix ( www.qwinix.io ), a cloud-native product engineering firm and Google Cloud Platform Partner, announces their expansion of the Google Cloud Study Jam program to help organizations improve their team's Google Cloud skills during the COVID-19 crisis.

A Cloud Study Jam is a training session where Qwinix cloud educators walk learners through a series of online labs to get hands-on practice with key Google Cloud tools and concepts. Cloud Study Jam attendees receive direct support from a Qwinix Cloud Educator as well as 30-days of Qwiklabs access, a learning platform that provides tutorials using real cloud environments, to continue their practice.

Cloud Study Jams serve as a critical resource in the journey towards Google Cloud certification.

Organizations can request a virtual training session for up to 20 learners via www.qwinix.io/gcp-training . These live sessions are ideal for small to medium IT and engineering departments. The curriculum can be customized based on organizational needs.

Cloud computing skills are among the most in-demand technical skills today. Proficiency in Google Cloud is at the forefront of this skill-demand, with a 66.74 percent increase in job listings according to Indeed . Cloud certifications are a great way for IT and engineering professionals to demonstrate their expertise, have greater confidence in cloud solution development, and enhance their career opportunities.

"Qwinix is incredibly proud to have a wealth of cloud knowledge on our team," said Darshan Puttannaiah, CEO and founder of Qwinix. "By sharing our expertise through Cloud Study Jams, we can help organizations use this time as a catalyst for growth. I'm proud of our team for building the Google Cloud professionals of tomorrow."

Qwinix joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in 2019 and began hosting community Cloud Study Jams that same year. The Qwinix team holds over 150 Google Cloud Technical Certifications and has served over 300 Google Cloud learners through a variety of educational events.

To learn more about the Qwinix Google Cloud Education Initiative or request a virtual session, please visit www.qwinix.io/gcp-training .

Contact: Sarah Hall, [email protected]

SOURCE Qwinix

Related Links

http://www.qwinix.io

