QX Global Group Appoints Ravi Kurani as Country Head for North America

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QX Global Group has appointed Ravi Kurani as Country Head for North America. In this role, Ravi develops, leads, supervises and controls all strategic and business aspects of QX's North America growth strategy.

Ravi re-joined QX in February 2021 after serving as a Head of Business Development with a financial solutions provider based out of the Greater Boston Area. Ravi was a part of the QX Global Group from 2007 to 2018. In his last role, he was a Global Head of Business Development at QX, applying business transformation thinking into the front, middle and back-office areas of its clients' businesses to drive innovation and automation.

Bringing a diverse set of skills, Ravi will help QX's clients in the Accountancy, Student Housing, Manufacturing, Property Management, and Hospitality sectors to improve their performance and unlock untapped value by leveraging best-in-class outsourcing solutions, services, and technology partnerships.

Frank Robinson, Global CEO for QX Global Group said: "I am delighted to have Ravi onboard as QX Global Group's Country Head, North America. Under his leadership, he helped grow QX into an accounting outsourcing powerhouse and expanded our recruitment offerings. His vast experience will be invaluable as we invest to help our American clients transform every aspect of their business using a clever combination of people, process and technology. "

"Following a short period of onboarding, he will relocate to North America - initially to the Toronto region to support SVP, Business Operations, Niraj Mehta with the TaxAssist Accountants Master Franchise, and then will base himself at our Bloomfield, New Jersey office," he added.

In order to achieve its growth ambitions in North America, QX will draw on its global expertise to deliver best-in-class outsourcing solutions. This includes enabling digital transformation and innovation across a range of sectors.

Ravi Kurani said, "I saw this role as a wonderful opportunity to join a fast-growing organization like QX. Having previously worked across many business streams in the company, I have seen first-hand the difference and additional potential we have made to our clients in the UK and European markets. We want to ensure we build this capability into our North American offering for our clients."

QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management services. With over 17 years of accounting and recruitment process outsourcing experience, we help our clients unlock business value by improving process efficiencies and automation in the accounting and recruitment function to enable business transformation. We are based out of the UK with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia and India.

