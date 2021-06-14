QX Global Group Awarded Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

LONDON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QX Global Group, a U.K.-based leading knowledge process outsourcing company with their registered office in Skipton, North Yorkshire, was awarded the Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Award at the 19th Edition of the ASIAN LEADERSHIP AWARDS. The award echoes QX's acclaimed experience in unlocking value and enabling transformation for businesses in the U.K., U.S. and Canada markets. The award was conferred under the Asian Outsourcing Leadership Awards category.

With major delivery centres in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Mumbai and Noida, India, QX Global provides cost savings, process efficiencies and transformation in the areas of finance, accounts, payroll and recruitment.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Chris Robinson, Executive Chairman & Founder, said, "We are humbled and honoured to be named as the 'Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year' at the Asian Leadership Awards. This recognition is a testament to QX's hard work and on-going commitment by our people as well as the faith and credibility we have nurtured with our clients and partners alike. We are determined to continue on this incredible journey of business and service excellence."

Close to 1,700 professionals in India cater to organisations across 14 diverse industries in key business areas such as Accounts outsourcing, Finance & Accounting outsourcing, and Back-office recruitment services.

"People are fundamental to our growth, and we plan to recruit and train over 1,300 professionals over the next two years, ensuring that we sustain that journey of business transformation," stated Mr. Frank Robinson, Group CEO.

Hosted since 2011, the Asian Leadership Awards define and celebrate vision, uphold the spirit of achievement and recognise excellence in business leadership in Asia. Over 300 senior leaders attended the virtual award ceremony this year.

