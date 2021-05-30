Qynapse reaffirms its commitment to research in Multiple Sclerosis and is pleased to announce new projects to advance research and clinical care for MS patients

BOSTON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QYNAPSE Inc., an AI neuroimaging medical technology company, joins the global multiple sclerosis (MS) community in recognition of World MS Day to raise awareness for everyone affected by MS. Emphasizing the World MS Day 2021 theme, MS Connections, Qynapse has been engaged for years in contributing to connect MS patients to MS research, especially in the field of neuroimaging innovation.

Qynapse reaffirms its commitment today and is excited to commit resources to advance new technologies to improve overall MS clinical care. Qynapse is pleased to announce an important collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital, a leading institution in the area of neuroimaging and multiple sclerosis, to further advance research and clinical care for MS patients

According to Dr. Charles R. G. Guttmann, MD, Director of the Center for Neurological Imaging at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Radiology at the Harvard Medical School, "Neuroimaging, and especially Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), have revolutionized the ability to efficiently diagnose MS, and today MRI scans provide the best biomarker for evidence of MS progression. Treatments for MS exist, but the symptoms and the response to treatment vary greatly from one individual to another, requiring a close monitoring and a tailored strategy for every patient. We are pleased to collaborate with Qynapse to advance MS research with the ultimate goal of providing better services and effective treatment for people with MS."

Brigham and Women's Hospital is world-renowned for providing the most advanced management and multiple sclerosis treatment options for patients with MS, bolstered by a clinical research program that is leading the way to the latest discoveries.

"Qynapse is delighted to collaborate with Dr Guttmann and his team, expanding our scientific relationships with leading MS experts, to further advance the validation of our neuroimaging solutions for multiple sclerosis. As a company, we are proud to participate in World MS Day, by reinforcing our commitment to MS research, but also by raising awareness on the importance of MRI education for MS patients which can contribute to a better understanding of the disease, optimizing patient experience and improving quality of life for people affected by MS," concluded Olivier Courrèges, CEO of Qynapse.

Founded in 2015, QYNAPSE is a medical technology company, a spin-off from the CATI consortium of neuroimaging research laboratories in France. The company develops and markets solutions maximizing the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with neurological diseases.

QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

World MS Day is an initiative of the MS International Federation (MSIF) and its membership. It provides a unique opportunity to mobilize the MS movement towards a shared global commitment to improve quality of life for people affected by MS.

