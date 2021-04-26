QYNAPSE to Present at Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

QYNAPSE is marketing its QyScore ® medical device software in the United States and in Europe to support a timely diagnosis, a more precise monitoring of disease progression and the automated assessment of drug efficacy in clinical trials, through an advanced AI-neuroimaging platform. QYNAPSE is also developing a disruptive AI prediction technology, QyPredict ® , which can significantly impact the personalization of care and the success of clinical trials, by providing a prediction of disease trajectory and by enriching patient selection in clinical trials.

In 2020, QYNAPSE made some major achievements, starting with the FDA clearance of its QyScore® platform and the initiation of key scientific collaborations in the US with renowned clinical centers and key opinion leaders in the neuroscience field. Qynapse also made an important technology alliance including 15 patents with the acquisition of TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Inc., together with other important funding milestones. Recently, QYNAPSE moved toward the rapid deployment of its commercial strategy in North America and Asia Pacific regions.

QYNAPSE is now preparing for an important series A capital raise to accelerate global growth and market leadership position toward the development of a comprehensive central nervous system (CNS) decision-support platform, that will produce higher quality of care outcomes, higher customer satisfaction and drive down healthcare costs.

Olivier Courrèges, CEO of QYNAPSE, is pleased to present QYNAPSE's corporate vision on Day 1 of the Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum – which will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Matt Ullum, Chief Commercial Officer of QYNAPSE, will also participate actively throughout the event to engage with leaders and investors to discuss QYNAPSE's upcoming financial goals and potential collaboration opportunities.

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.sachsforum.com/4nif-about.html

ABOUT QYNAPSE Inc.:

QYNAPSE, founded in 2015, is a medical technology company that develops and markets solutions maximizing the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with neurological diseases. QYNAPSE is already marketing its QyScore® software for the automated quantification of imaging markers for clinical routine and clinical trials worldwide. QYNAPSE is also launching QyPredict®, an AI prediction technology for better targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

