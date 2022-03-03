Qynapse to present symposium oral and poster presentations at AD/PD™ 2022 International Conference

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse SAS, a medical technology company commercializing an FDA approved/CE cleared AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to announce that a symposium oral presentation and a poster presentation will be delivered at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, on March 15–20, 2022.

The symposium oral presentation will focus on the evaluation of QyPredict®, a tunable machine learning prognostic model for Alzheimer's clinical trial enrichment, while the poster presentation will present the reliability of Qynapse's fully automated amyloid PET pipeline for the quantification of amyloid plaques – a key biomarker of Alzheimer's disease.

Both solutions are available for use in Alzheimer's clinical trials to improve targeted patient selection, and enable more precise measurement of drug efficacy to impact clinical trial outcomes.

Qynapse symposium presentation at AD/PD™ 2022

QyPredict® prognostic model enriches for faster decliners in amyloid-positive MCI populations

Date: Fri, 18.03.2022 | 06:15 PM - 06:30 PM (CET) | Onsite Plenary: 133-134

Speaker: Jorge A. Samper-Gonzalez, Ph.D (Qynapse)

Qynapse poster presentation at AD/PD™ 2022

An automated pipeline for Centiloid quantification of amyloid load using multiple PET tracers (Poster area: P255 / #1995)

Dates: Wed, 16.03.2022 | 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM and 01:30 PM - 02:00 PM (CET)

Thur, 17.03.2022 and Fri, 18.03.2022 | 11:10 AM - 11:40 AM and 02:15 PM - 02:45 PM (CET)

Presenting author: Enrica Cavedo, Ph.D (Qynapse)

Qynapse's team will be present on-site to discuss the scientific results as well as potential commercial opportunity to implement its AI-powered neuroimaging software platform either in clinical routine or clinical trials. To contact Qynapse ahead of the event: [email protected].

About Qynapse

Qynapse Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform, creating the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared and CE-Marked, adds the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. Qynapse's predictive AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research-use-only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France with offices in the US Canada.

www.qynapse.com

