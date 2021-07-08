QYOU Influencer Team Nominated For Two Awards

Campaign for "Croods Take TikTok" Is Finalist for Both The 2021 Influencer Marketing Awards and The ThinkLA Idea Awards

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that its award-winning U.S.-based influencer marketing group has received two finalist nominations from The Influencer Marketing Awards (IMA) and The ThinkLA Idea Awards for it's highly successful TikTok campaign, "Croods Take TikTok". Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation tapped long-term partner QYOU to launch a multi-phased video marketing campaign on TikTok for the theatrical and Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) releases of The Croods: A New Age.

Now in its third year, The Influencer Marketing Awards (IMA) are a UK based https://influencermarketingawards.com/about/ awards ceremony with a mission to "shine a light on influencer marketing campaigns that showcase exceptional planning, execution, creativity and innovation." Their awards ceremony will be virtual this year on July 22, 2021. For over a decade, The ThinkLA Idea Awards https://www.thinklaawards.org/ , a Los Angeles based organization, has been promoting and recognizing creativity and innovation coming out of the exceptional talent in the Southern California marketing community. Their virtual awards ceremony will take place on August 12th, 2021, In 2018, The QYOU Influencer Marketing team was awarded the best social campaign award at the ThinkLA Idea awards for its work on the Dreamworks film, Trolls.

"We're thrilled and honored to be recognized by these two prestigious awards organizations for our work on Croods Take TikTok," commented Glenn Ginsburg, President of the QYOU Media Influencer Marketing Group. "We continue to grow our fantastic relationship with the Dreamworks/Universal marketing team and deliver truly innovative and highly successful campaigns for their important franchises. While delivering great results is always our first priority...receiving this recognition is certainly icing on the cake."

The "Croods Take TikTok" campaign delivered 62 posts, earning an impressive 140 Million Organic Views and 17 Million engagements. QYOU created and developed the Croods Official TikTok Channel growing it from scratch to more than 660K subscribers, making it the most subscribed standalone family movie channel in TikTok history. The campaign helped bring The Croods: A New Age to life on TikTok, delighting families everywhere while helping the film become a leading Theatrical and Premium VOD release during the Holiday season.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "Influencers and digital creators are the foundation of our business here and in India. When we combine the continued strong execution and success being achieved by Glenn and his team here in the U.S. with our recent acquisition of leading Indian influencer marketing company Chtrbox, we find ourselves very well positioned to ride the explosive future expansion promised by what is becoming known worldwide as the creator economy. We have high expectations going forward for both influencer units and when we further add on the amazing success of our India channel business it should be clear why we are very bullish on the upward trajectory for our business in 2021 and beyond."

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 712 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

