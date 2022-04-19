QYOU Media and Q India Management Investor Call Live From Mumbai

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis and the management team of The Q India will host a one hour live conference call and live stream direct from Q headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday April 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the presentation and discussion. The discussion will revolve around the progress and developments in key growth initiatives in India in 2022.

To join via Zoom:

The meeting ID number is: 899 4120 0442 The meeting passcode is: 896550

To watch the call please click here to access the zoom link.

To access the zoom call by phone within the U.S.A dial +1 669 900 6833, for Canada dial +1 778 907 2071, and if you're outside Canada and the U.S.A please click here to find your local number. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Management will accept questions via the zoom chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so after the formal presentation.

An archive of the call will be available on QYOU's website following the call.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched The Q Marathi and The Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

