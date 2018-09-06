R. Brad Lane, CEO of RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners + John Fallon, CEO of Pearson + Governor Beverly Perdue, Managing Partner - Education of RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners + John C. Mitchell, Vice-Provost of Stanford University: Keynote the ASU+GSV Summit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Brad Lane, CEO of RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners and Visiting Scholar of Stanford University's Graduate School of Education, and former Governor of North Carolina, Beverly Perdue, Managing Partner of the Education Practice at RIDGE-LANE LP, as well as other members of the RIDGE-LANE LP's Education Advisory Board, pack a big punch at this year's ASU+GSV Education Summit. The annual ASU+GSV Summit is the industry catalyst for elevating dialogue and driving action around raising learning and career outcomes through scaled innovation and making sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the future.

In this marquis education industry event, RIDGE-LANE LP executives and board members took the stage throughout the Summit with some of the biggest names in the space. Included among the RIDGE-LANE Education Advisory Board members participating in the Summit this year are John Fallon, CEO of Pearson Education - the world's largest education company, and John C. Mitchell, the Vice Provost of Stanford University, who were all featured together in a keynote discussion with R. Brad Lane and The Hon. Beverly Perdue, entitled "Public Sector, Private Sector & Academia - Collaborating for Improved Student Outcomes."

The keynote featured the following topics:

- If we want to accelerate change in the next 1000 days, what needs to happen?

- What are the barriers to deep meaningful progress?

- What are the levers to pull that will be accelerators?

- Considering the 2nd Machine Age and the unavoidable 4th Industrial Revolution, what needs to happen to accommodate the modern learner – what do they need, to be equipped for the rapidly changing economy and job market?

- How do the Public Sector, the Private Sector, and Academia – work together – to accomplish these grand challenges, with massive societal implications?

- And, the ever important, yet illusive answer to scale.

R. Brad Lane says "I'm reminded of William Gibson's quote 'The Future Is Already Here — It's Just Not Evenly Distributed'… which, in the context of Education, is relevant to Scale, Access and Equity… The assumption I'd like everyone to agree with me on, at least for the sake of this point, is that we already know so much about what is working properly (and what isn't)… so how do we 'simply' take what we know, and scale it?"

The keynote ended with a provocative call-to-action by asking the entire industry to answer the question: "If everyone had to create a brand new institution that was a public-private partnership, including: private business, investment capital, philanthropy, academia, and government, what would it's mission be, what would you seek to accomplish, and structurally what would you create?"

Other members of the RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners team, who provided thought leadership through keynote speeches and panel discussions, include:

Dr. Michael Crow , Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, and President of Arizona State University where he is guiding the transformation of ASU into one of the nation's leading public metropolitan research universities, an institution that combines the highest levels of academic excellence, inclusiveness to a broad demographic, and maximum societal impact – a model he terms the "New American University ."

, Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, and President of where he is guiding the transformation of ASU into one of the nation's leading public metropolitan research universities, an institution that combines the highest levels of academic excellence, inclusiveness to a broad demographic, and maximum societal impact – a model he terms the "New ." The Hon. Ted Mitchell , Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, and President of the American Council on Education (ACE), the nation's most influential, respected, and visible higher education association, and former U.S. Under Secretary of Education.

, Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, and President of the American Council on Education (ACE), the nation's most influential, respected, and visible higher education association, and former U.S. Under Secretary of Education. Dr. Paul LeBlanc , Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, and President of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) where he has led the growth of the university from 2800 students to nearly 100,000 and into one of the largest non-profit providers of online higher education in the country, and the first to have a full competency-based degree program untethered to the credit hour or classes approved by a regional accreditor and the US Department of Education.

, Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, and President of (SNHU) where he has led the growth of the university from 2800 students to nearly 100,000 and into one of the largest non-profit providers of online higher education in the country, and the first to have a full competency-based degree program untethered to the credit hour or classes approved by a regional accreditor and the US Department of Education. Dr. Daniel Greenstein , Senior Advisor to RIDGE-LANE LP, most recently serving as Director, Post-Secondary Education at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and was previously Vice Provost for Academic Planning and Programs at the University of California System, where he oversaw academic planning at the university-wide level for 10-campus, 220,000-student system.

RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners:

RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners is a strategic advisory and venture development firm founded by financier R. Brad Lane and The Honorable Thomas J. Ridge – focused on solving grand challenges in Education, Sustainability, and Information Technology – with a team of General Partners, Operating Partners, and Senior Advisors who have served at the highest levels of business, finance, government, and the military.

As a triple-bottom-line business RIDGE-LANE LP creates global social value by bridging the gap between private companies, investment capital, and government – across the Federal, State, and Local levels. We are an innovation ecosystem, providing corporate development services to commercialize and scale novel venture-backed technology companies, as well as place-based solutions that accelerate urban development and smart cities.

Our team serves as a long-term strategic partner, providing an integrated offering of Advisory, Capital, and Development services – aligning the commercial interests of private business, government regulation and policy, with the needs of society and our future civilization. We have an unwavering fiduciary approach to serving the needs of our clients, with aligned incentives around specific deliverables, where our knowledge and networks are leveraged to create maximum value for all stakeholders.

