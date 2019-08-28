R Consortium Community Grants and Sponsorships Top USD $1,000,000

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The R Consortium, a Linux Foundation project supporting the R Foundation and R community, today announced a major milestone of $1,000,000 in grants and sponsorships approved. This includes both grants for R projects like R-hub, R-Ladies, RC RUGS, and many more, and community event sponsorships, like financial support for useR! 2019, R Cascadia, R/Medicine, and other R events large and small worldwide. The nonprofit organization also announced that they will begin accepting Fall Grant Cycle proposals starting September 2019.

Grants are awarded in areas of software development, developing new teaching materials, documenting best practices, standardising APIs or other areas of research that "broadly help the R community." Full details for submitting a proposal, deadlines, and a list of previously funded projects is available at: https://www.r-consortium.org/projects/call-for-proposals

"The goal of the R Consortium is to strengthen the R community by improving infrastructure and building for long term stability," said Hadley Wickham, Infrastructure Steering Committee Chair, R Consortium. "The grants help support important projects that impact many R users through better software and stronger communities. We are so grateful for the immense work that the R community does and so happy that we can contribute back."

Example sponsorship and grant recipients include:

R-hub , a centralised tool for checking R packages;

R-Ladies, a world-wide organization whose mission is to promote diversity in the R community;

RC RUGS, the R Consortium's R user group and small conference support program;

SatRDays, bootstrapping a system for local R conferences;

Testing DBI and improving key open source database backends.

A complete list of projects that previously received grants is available at https://www.r-consortium.org/projects/awarded-projects

"In the R-hub project we created and operate a multi-platform build and check service for R packages, free to use for everyone in the R community, thanks to the support of the R Consortium," said Gábor Csárdi, software engineer at RStudio, and author and maintainer of R-hub. "As of today R-hub supports 20 platforms on four operating systems (macOS, Windows, Linux, Solaris), and since its start it has handled 68,000 submissions, for more than 3,000 different R packages, from more than 2,000 package maintainers. It has become a key tool for R developers around the world."

"Thanks to R Consortium for their support in helping R-Ladies grow to 167 groups in 47 countries with close to 50,000 members," said Gabriela de Queiroz, Senior Engineering and Data Science Manager at IBM and Founder of R-Ladies. "With their support, we're able to help people who identify as underrepresented minority achieve their programming potential through our network of R leaders, mentors, and learners."

"RC RUGS is able to focus on supporting user groups and smaller conferences around the world, filling a real need to support grass-roots organizations that are not in large cities or other well-known locations. There are great R communities around the world in many different locations. This year we are delighted to see user groups applying from Latin America, Africa, South Asia and other underserved regions throughout the world," said Joseph Rickert, R Consortium Director and administrator of the program. "We are trying very hard to connect R users with limited resources into the greater R Community".

The 2019 Fall grant cycle open September 2019. More information on submitting a proposal for a grant is available at: https://www.r-consortium.org/projects/call-for-proposals

About The R Consortium

The R Consortium is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization and Linux Foundation project dedicated to the support and growth of the R user community. The R Consortium provides support to the R Foundation and to the greater R Community for projects that assist R package developers, provide documentation and training, facilitate the growth of the R Community and promote the use of the R language. For more information about R Consortium, please visit: http://www.r-consortium.org .

