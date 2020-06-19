/R E P E A T -- BMO Capital Markets to host 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Virtual Conference/

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets is hosting its fifth annual - and first virtual - healthcare conference on June 23rd. Almost 60 companies across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare services industries will be participating in the one-day event through a series of fireside chats, panel discussions and one-on-one meetings.

The conference, hosted by BMO Capital Markets' Healthcare Research team, comes at a time when the world is focused on the evolving developments related to COVID-19. It will highlight implications of the pandemic across the healthcare industry, including impacts on drug utilization, pipeline delays, vaccine development and effects on insurance costs. Other key topics include biopharma's innovative portfolios across a variety of areas such as rare disease, oncology and dermatology, as well as health insurance pricing and utilization.

A keynote presentation featuring Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding , Epidemiologist and Health Economist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and a Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists in Washington, will address:

Areas where the public may be misinformed about COVID-19

Drug treatments and vaccine development for COVID-19

Prevention and treatment of certain life-threatening diseases

Important considerations related to drug safety

Status and outlook for Medicare

Public policy issues

Participating companies include:

Amgen (AMGN)

Anthem (ANTM)

Emergent (EBS)

Horizon (HZNP)

Humana (HUM)

Incyte (INCY)

Mallinckrodt (MNK)

(MNK) Moderna (MRNA)

Regeneron (REGN)

For a full agenda, click here .

Media Registration:

Media who wish to attend the conference can register directly by clicking here .

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,700 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 19 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE,TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $880 billion total assets as at January 31, 2020.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Related Links

www.bmo.com

