R. J. Magdaleno's new book ¿Ese Fui Yo? A heartwarming story about a child who learns about himself and the true meaning of family

Published by Page Publishing, R. J. Magdaleno's new book ¿Ese Fui Yo? shares the inspiring life of a child who learns about his past and learns to understand the beauty of having a family and being himself.

Consumers who wish to learn from the extraordinary life of a young boy can purchase ¿Ese Fui Yo? in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389332/R__J__Magdaleno.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com