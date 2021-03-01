R. Martin Chavez Appointed Chairman of Recursion's Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion , a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, today announced the appointment of R. Martin Chavez as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Chavez, who joined Recursion's Board of Directors in 2020, will serve as the company's first independent Chairman. In this role, Dr. Chavez will oversee the organization's goals with regard to investor relations and apply his career-long innovation expertise to support Recursion's mission: to decode biology and radically improve lives.

"It has been such a pleasure to welcome multiple fantastic independent Board members to Recursion over the past year. Marty brings with him both a deep understanding of biology and technology," said Recursion Co-Founder and CEO Chris Gibson, Ph.D. "Further, he has unique experience in bringing new technology and approaches to other complicated industries like finance as well as wisdom from decades of experience at senior levels of major companies and with Board leadership and governance. Finally, Marty shares a philosophy with Recursion's founders on the importance of the environment and culture we create at Recursion. I am so excited to welcome Marty as our first independent Board Chair and to partner with and learn from him to achieve our mission to decode biology to radically improve lives."

As a champion of diversity and inclusion, Dr. Chavez will continue to support Recursion's commitment to the incorporation of these values. He will guide Recursion in his role as Chairman to achieve its diversity and inclusion goals at the company level and drive standards industry-wide.

"I am thrilled to serve as Recursion's first independent Chairman of the Board," said Dr. Chavez. "I share Recursion's mission of utilizing technology to solve complex challenges, and I look forward to working with this visionary team to decode biology in ways that hold the promise of radically improve people's lives."

Dr. Chavez has served as a member of our Board since April 2020. Dr. Chavez is known for turning the Wall Street trading business into a software business, revolutionizing the way that capital moves and works. From January 2005 to January 2020, he served in a variety of senior roles at Goldman Sachs, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and global co-head of the firm's Securities Division, and was a member of Goldman's management committee. Previously, Dr. Chavez was Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Kiodex, acquired by Sungard in 2004, and Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Quorum Software Systems. Dr. Chavez has served as a senior advisor at Sixth Street Partners, a global investment firm, since January 2021; as board member for Paige, an AI-driven biomedical technology startup since January 2020; as board member for Banco Santander, S.A., the largest bank in the Eurozone, since October 2020; as and as board member for Sema4, a precision-genomics testing company, since April 2020. Dr. Chavez serves on the Board of Overseers of Harvard University (President) since September, the Stanford Medicine Board of Fellows since September 2015, and the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Study since May 2019. He holds an A.B. magna cum laude in Biochemical Sciences and an S.M. in Computer Science from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in Medical Information Sciences from Stanford University.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Learn more at www.recursion.com , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

