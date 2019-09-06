R. Rex Parris named Green Power Leader of the Year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

In conjunction with the Center for Resource Solutions, the EPA presented Mr. Parris with the Green Power Leader of the Year Award. The City of Lancaster also received the Green Power Community of the Year Award at the 2019 Renewable Energy Markets Conference in San Diego, CA where Mr. Parris was the keynote speaker. The awards serve to recognize the leading actions of organizations, programs, and individuals that significantly advance the development of green power sources.

"When we first invested in renewable energy, it was our goal to make the impossible, possible," said R. Rex Parris. "With our investment in green energy, Lancaster has created jobs, lowered the energy bills of all residents, and have become the model for how other cities can break free from the destructive energy sources of the past," Parris added.

As the Mayor of Lancaster, CA and Founder of The PARRIS Law Firm, R. Rex Parris is heavily involved in protecting the environment. Mr. Parris represents thousands of Porter Ranch families, businesses, and firefighters whose health was severely affected by the worst gas well blowout in U.S. history. In Bakersfield, CA, Mr. Parris and The PARRIS Law Firm represented farmers whose freshwater became contaminated with injection well waste water.

R. Rex Parris is an innovative Green Power Leader who uses practical solutions to change the way cities power their communities.

About the Awards

Green Power Leader of the Year Award: Recognizes outstanding leadership by an individual who is leveraging his or her influence, power, position, or purchasing power to increase the prevalence of renewable energy.

Green Power Community of the Year Award: Recognizes EPA Green Power Communities that distinguish themselves through their green power usage, leadership, citizen engagement, renewable energy strategy, and impact on the green power market.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS lawyers are dedicated to protecting our most precious resources and handle cases involving water contamination, soil contamination, air contamination, wildfires, the Safe Drinking Water Act, and the California Environmental Quality Act. Established in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm possesses the expertise and financial resources to thoroughly investigate environmental cases and hold the offending parties accountable. The PARRIS Law Firm represents individuals, farmers, and other property and business owners to protect the environment from those who look to profit from the earth's precious resources. Widely recognized as one of America's top Personal Injury, Employment, and Environmental law firms, PARRIS Law Firm has the proven track record necessary to help families in need. www.parrislawyers.com.

