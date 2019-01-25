R. Wesley Moncrief, Jr. Joins Valor Mineral Management Board of Advisors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor"), an oil and gas mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, announces the addition of R. Wesley Moncrief, Jr. to its board of advisors. Wesley is a fourth-generation oil and gas executive with experience and expertise in many areas of the oil and gas industry. "Wesley is a leader in the oil and gas industry that has excellent relationships with professionals throughout the industry, his talents and experience are a great addition to the Valor board of advisors," said Kevin Robnett, Co-CEO of Valor Mineral Management.

Wesley graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1996 with a BA in Economics. After graduating, he joined the family business, Moncrief Oil, working in their offices in Houston and the former Soviet Union. While Moncrief Oil is primarily a U.S.-based domestic oil and gas business, the family briefly forayed into the FSU and took on two onshore concessions in Azerbaijan. In 2002, Wesley received his M.B.A in Finance from Columbia Business School. After living in Russia for 3 more years and pursuing oil and gas opportunities, Wesley moved back to Fort Worth, Texas to work with his family and focus on its domestic activities. In 2009, Wesley completed the Colorado School of Mines Petroleum SuperSchool.

Presently, Wesley works with his Grandfather, W.A. "Tex" Moncrief Jr.; his father, Richard "Dick" Moncrief; his Uncle, Charlie Moncrief; and his cousin, Gloria Moncrief Holmsten along with other employees on day to day oil and gas activities in the Rocky Mountains, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico.

"I'm excited with the team that is being assembled at Valor, and I am thrilled to work with them to help provide clients with best-in-class mineral management services," says Wesley.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals: Clifton DuBose, Kevin Robnett and Joseph DeWoody. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These interests include various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and operated and non-operated working interests, in 26 states and over 300 counties in the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States. Valor is committed to the highest ethical practices and will serve its clients with the utmost integrity and honor.

