R1 RCM Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent R1 RCM Inc. (NASD:RCM) will replace Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Bancorp Inc. (NASD:TBBK) will replace R1 RCM in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, May 7. Veritas Capital is acquiring Perspecta in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 7, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition R1 RCM RCM Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Perspecta PRSP Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Bancorp TBBK Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion R1 RCM RCM Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices