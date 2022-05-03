R2 Technologies's GLACIAL®Rx Clinical Data Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS)

Safety and Efficacy of Cryomodulation for the Improvement of Photodamaged Skin

Presented by: Dr. Ashish Bhatia

A Pilot Clinical Evaluation of a Precision Freezing Device for Improvement of Recalcitrant Psoriatic Plaque

Presented by: Dr. Hayley Leight-Dunn



Author: Dr. Girish Munavalli

"The data presented at the ASLMS meeting underscore the clinical benefits of the GLACIAL® Rx platform, and the potential for our precision contact cooling modalities," says Tim Holt, R2's Chief Executive Officer. "These are the first academic data presented that demonstrate the benefits of controlled cooling to both improve the appearance of inflamed, photodamaged skin, and provide some symptomatic relief from painful psoriatic plaques. We will continue to invest in R&D programs and research studies that explore dermatalogical benefits of the GLACIAL® Rx platform."

In addition to the data presentations, R2 hosted a Scientific Advisory Board during the ASLMS annual meeting. Advisory board attendees included the physicians who developed the GLACIAL® Rx technology including Dr. Rox Anderson, Dr. Dieter Manstein and Dr. Henry Chan.

R2 recently passed a milestone with 100 commercial devices placed in the market, delivering over 15,000 treatment cycles, and will be celebrating with hashtag #Glacial100 in the coming weeks.

About R2 Technologies

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, R2 Technologies is the world leader in CryoAesthetic™ medical devices, including the GLACIAL® platform for precision contact cooling of the skin, which has been shown to reduce inflammation and also brighten dark spots. In 2014, Pansend Life Sciences, LLC and Blossom Innovations, LLC founded R2 Technologies and licensed exclusive intellectual property from Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2019, R2 brought on strategic partner, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. In close collaboration with these partners and the brand's scientiﬁc founders and world-famous luminaries in aesthetic medicine, Drs. Rox Anderson, Dieter Manstein, and Henry Chan, R2 focuses on the development, engineering, clinical research, and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies for aesthetic providers and consumers. Since inception, R2 has raised $76 million in ﬁnancing led by a world-class team of experts within the aesthetics industry. To learn more about R2 Technologies, treatment offerings and providers, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

