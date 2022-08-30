R24 Capital Group Limited (R24 Capital) is Honored to Win the "Best Financial Services Awards" in Global Digital Industry (Dubai) Investment Summit 2022

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly sponsored by the China Investment Association and the Dubai Silicon Valley Authority, the summit aims to build a world-leading digital industry investment platform, promote in-depth cooperation and exchanges in the global digital economy, strengthen cooperation in the entire international digital economy industry chain, and improve the digital economy of partners. The summit is on an invitation only basis and the participants are selected from the well-established local government digital industry administrations, investment institutions, investment banks, fund management institutions, investors, and global unicorn companies.

R24 Capital is honored to stand out from numerous global unicorn companies & win the "Best Financial Services Awards" in Global Digital Industry (Dubai) Investment Summit 2022. The summit is on an invitation only basis and the participants are selected from the well-established local government digital industry administrations, investment institutions, investment banks, fund management institutions, investors, and global unicorn companies.

So, why R24 Capital can stand out from numerous global unicorn companies and shine on the international stage?

Being recognized in Global Award is not their first time. Since its establishment in 2015, R24 Capital has been awarded continuously. From the "Most Potential Foreign Exchange Broker" in their early years to today's "Best Financial Services Awards", the entitlement of awards well proved their transformation from an industry rising star to a leading professional & reliable financial service provider in the market. Apart from significant business growth, R24 Capital sees their commitment to providing exceptional customer service, competitive trading conditions and outstanding trading experience as equally important. This could explain why they win client's trust among the competitive financial services industry and able to successfully expand their business scope across the world including Europe, Africa, and Asia under a short time.

The Competitive Advantages of R24 Capital

1. Variety of Trading Products

R24 Capital offers five trading categories: Forex, Index, Energy, Metal & Cryptocurrency, and more than 60 kinds of trading commodities. Also, 1:1000 leverage, ultra-low spread, starting from 0 spread are available in their services.

2. High Level of Fund Security

In R24 Capital, clients' funds are segregated completely from the operational funds of the company and kept in various banking institutions. They cooperate with 12 international banks to provide top level liquidity. Deposits are instantly credited to the account, and they are credited on the same day of withdrawal (working day), making transactions faster. R24 will not use Customers' funds in its operation or any other investment, ensuring their protection always.

3. Easy and Fast Operation

They provide 100% execution rate with real-time market execution. In R24 Capital, people can trade with trust as they practice no re-quotes policy and no virtual dealer plug-in. With STP (Straight Through Processing) trade mode and instant trade execution, it is convenient and fast to open an account, as well as fund deposit and withdrawal. They also offer Powerful MT4 platform which supports terminal trades such as computers and mobile phones.

4. Customized Service

R24 Capital has a reputation for its high-quality customer service. They have a professional and dedicated multilingual customer service team at 24/7 basis. Customized IB and white label solutions are also their expertises. They also provide free learning resources in their website and accessible for everyone.

5. Treat People with Sincerity

As their company's mission suggested - "In Trust We Trade", they are devoted to provide best-in-class and trustworthy trading services to clients by continuously improve the level of ROI, security, convenience, speed, etc.

About R24 Capital

Based in Delaware, USA, R24 CAPITAL GROUP INC is a wholly-owned enterprise having the MSB license (Money Services Business) issued by the American financial system, with MSB license number: 31000168143349. In 2021, R24 Capital Group Inc obtained the MSB license (Foreign exchange dealing, Money transferring, Dealing in virtual currencies) issued by the Canadian financial authority, with MSB registration number: M21677582. In 2021, R24 Capital Group Inc becomes a trade clearing and main broker member of MMEX (Middle East and North Africa Multilateral Exchange) with membership number: MMEX-T-088 / MMEX-B-093 / MMEX-C-006.

Learn more at https://www.r24capital.com/

