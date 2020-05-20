R2i Capitalizes on Recent Success and Adds Dan Hixson to the Roster

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated announced today that it has appointed Dan Hixson to head its Technology Solutions Engineering focus. Hixson comes to R2i from Zeta Global, where he led the data-powered marketing technology company's business solutions practice. He brings more than 10 years of digital transformation experience to R2i, as the agency continues to deepen its technology bench and excite their customers.

Hixson was recruited to empower R2i's diverse client portfolio to identify and adopt the marketing technology solutions needed to deliver a competitive advantage in today's evolving industry climate.

As an Adobe Platinum Partner, R2i takes pride in onboarding leaders with exceptional experience in best-in-class customer solutions. Prior to joining Zeta Global as Senior Director of Business Solutions, Hixson served as Director of Technical Project Management at Epsilon and Vice President of Product at StyleHaul, where he aided its successful purchase by RTL Group. Hixson was also employed by Siteworx and the Acquity Group, in their Solution Engineering and Program Management Organizations, focusing on Adobe Experience Cloud.

"R2i is excited to add Dan's expertise as our clients are rapidly integrating new technologies," said Michael Paige, chief technology officer of R2i. "Dan's business and technology performance experience will ensure our growing list of clients can deliver the best customer experiences, no matter the circumstance."

Hixson will focus on mapping tech solutions for clients and prospects through cross-functional collaboration with R2i sales, marketing and external partners. Hixson looks forward to the opportunity to work at an agile agency like R2i that blends data and technology into creative processes to disrupt and deliver impact.

"R2i is a leader in the marketing technology space and I'm thrilled to be a part of a winning organization," said Hixson. "We have a distinct track record of success and the right breadth of capabilities to empower clients to conquer their toughest business challenges."

Hixson is based in Southern California.

About R2integrated

R2integrated is a digital marketing agency with national presence, headquartered in Baltimore. Our value is in delivering integrated technology solutions that connect customer experiences and drive measurable impact for our clients. Core capabilities span across marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing, designed to advance customer engagements and deliver impactful results. For over fifteen years, we have worked with clients to deploy best-in-class marketing technology and unify the customer journey. R2i serves segment leading clients, including Hershey, Perdue, MIT, Pentair, CloudBlue, Feeding America, University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, and Senseonics.

