R2integrated Elevates Digital Stack by Appointing Michael Paige as Chief Technology Officer

BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R2integrated, a rapidly growing, digital marketing agency, announced today that it has hired former Oracle customer experience executive, Michael Paige, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). An adept software development leader, Paige will apply his more than 25 years of client partnership experience toward further optimizing R2i's technology resources so its clients maximize the full potential of their marketing stack. In addition to the award-winning Adobe Solutions Partner's leadership team, he represents another increase in R2i's continued investment in equipping marketers with the tools they need to transform the customer experience.

Paige was strategically selected to inject R2i's existing technical experts with fresh digital perspectives. His proven-record of empowering digital agents to outpace emerging industry trends is showcased by increasing the speed at which they transform. Paige most recently worked at Oracle, where he led the customer experience delivery team within the enterprise software company's North American Applications Consulting unit. Prior to Oracle, he lead technology teams at Epsilon, in addition to managing enterprise engagements for some of the global marketing company's largest clients. Highlights from Paige's tenure as Vice President of DX Delivery include driving the stability and growth of strategic multi-channel platforms for financial, retail and agency markets. Moreover, he structured company operations to maximize effectiveness and eliminate organizational obstacles as Senior Vice President of DX Solutions Engineering.

"R2i is thrilled that Michael is joining our winning team," said David Taub, Managing Director of R2i. "Michael has the expertise and technology relationships to help R2i's clients identify and select the solutions they need to surpass their customers' expectations. His expertise will ensure R2i continues to add value its customers with innovative marketing technology solutions, as the customer experience becomes more crucial to business success."

Paige is equally as enthusiastic to return to holistic marketing agency. "Coming back to a digital agency as advanced as R2i is incredibly exciting to me," said Michael. "Being able to blend data and tech into the creative process will allow us to build scalable experiences that can be delivered when and where they will be the most impactful. We have that boutique digital feel with the added benefit of transformational scale."

Michael will be based in R2i's Baltimore office. For more information about R2i, visit www.r2integrated.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Morris

hmorris@sspr.com

719-204-5848

About R2integrated

R2i is an full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Baltimore, Seattle, and Silicon Valley that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive measurable impact for the clients we serve. Our core capabilities across strategy and insights, marketing technology, experience design, media, and digital marketing are designed to advance customer engagements and deliver unsurpassed results. For over a decade we have worked with dynamic brands to deploy best-in-class marketing technology solutions to support an integrated approach to managing the customer journey. R2i serves high tech, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, professional services, higher education/non-profit, and consumer clients including CloudBlue, Pentair, MyEyeDr, Hershey, Senseonics, TEKSystems, OpSec, Qunnipiac, and Atlantic Health System.

SOURCE R2integrated

Related Links

http://www.r2integrated.com

