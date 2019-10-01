R3 Stem Cell Launches Master Class Series on Stem Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Stem Cell, a national leader in stem cell therapy marketing and education, today announced that they are launching a new Master Class centered around the topic of stem cells and regenerative procedures. To commemorate their launch, they will be giving away one out of the eight episodes of their Master Class series for free and the rest will be available for only $49. Purchase the R3 Stem Cell Master Class series and receive Stem Cell Therapy with an R3 Center for $500 off. Register for the Master Class at https://stemcellmasterclass.org/ .

The Master Class offers those considering regenerative procedures with stem cells vital information such as discovering how the process works, understanding the options that are given to them, learning the research behind it and gaining realistic expectations.

"Experiencing chronic pain is tiring and can lead to anxiety, depression, obesity, and addiction of medication," said David Greene, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell. "For those who are considering a stem cell procedure, our Master Class will provide them with the knowledge needed in order to make the decision. Questions regarding common misconceptions in the ever-growing field will be uncovered, giving the patient a realistic understanding of what a stem cell is, where they come from and what they can do."

The Master Class series explains what to expect with a regenerative procedure investment, what the different ways are to optimize stem cell therapy outcomes, what to look for in a stem cell clinic, and a patient's real-life experience with a stem cell procedure. The series is divided into eight different episodes, offering the patient a four-hour long learning opportunity with information on discovering a procedure that is right for them.

"It is important for patients to fully understand what type of stem cell therapies are being offered to them and know the full effect it can have on their everyday lives," continues Dr. Greene. "Regenerative therapies may give patients the opportunity to return to pain-free personal everyday activities. Our purpose is to make people educated consumers in a time when so much misinformation is being disseminated."

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell offers regenerative stem cell therapies to those who suffer from chronic pain. Their sole purpose is to repair, regenerate, and restore damaged tissue from the body. Giving hope and options for patients of relieving chronic pain and avoiding surgery. Stem cell procedures are done using bone marrow, adipose, amniotic, PRP or umbilical cord tissue containing platelets, cytokines, growth factors and exosomes that work to start a healing process within the body and repair damaged tissue. R3 Stem Cell has over 35 nationwide Centers and there is most likely a clinic near you. To learn more about R3 Stem Cell, visit their website at www.r3stemcell.com or call (844) GET-STEM.

