R9 Technology's FCC Equipment Certification Kicks Off SAFEZONE Rollout

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R9 Technology, an innovative provider of IoT-based services and solutions, has received FCC Certification for its G200 cellular gateway and SN400 sensor node. The two devices form the cornerstone of R9's SAFEZONE refrigeration monitoring system which simplifies food safety management.

"As a cafe owner, I saw first-hand the importance of food quality and equipment monitoring. The SAFEZONE system was designed specifically to alleviate the workload associated with implementing a food safety program," commented John Tauch, President of R9 Technology.

R9 Technology's SAFEZONE System

The system addresses inconsistencies found in traditional temperature logging and record-keeping. Key features include; real-time automated wireless monitoring, cloud-based data storage, alarm notification, quality record generation and HACCP compatibility. Additionally, SAFEZONE customers will benefit from reduced labor cost, and equipment performance metrics, critical to finding failures before they happen.

About R9 Technology

R9 Technology specializes in helping companies add intelligence to their business with simple, scalable wireless solutions. We make technology affordable by offering complete packages, including hardware, software, and cloud-based dashboards. We pride ourselves on delivering complete end-to-end solutions.

