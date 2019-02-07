R9B Announced as a Finalist in Applied Technology in the 2019 Edison Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B's advanced threat hunting platform, ORION, has been named a finalist in Applied Technology in the 2019 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world's best in innovators and innovations. The Edison Awards will announce gold, silver and bronze award winners at the Edison Awards Gala held Thursday, April 4, 2019 in New York City.

Since 2013, R9B has been a pioneer in threat hunting. The practice of threat hunting originated in government agencies, which harnessed its power to identify sophisticated cyberattacks by nation states. Recognizing that these types of attacks were also being aimed at the private sector, R9B set out to develop a user-friendly and commercially viable threat hunting platform. Today, ORION uses agentless technology to enable human threat hunters to stealthily investigate networks in places often overlooked by automated solutions. Security teams must have the requisite tools and approach to recognize the adversary and defeat them. ORION delivers a world-class platform for defenders to engage and respond to threats in real-time.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

For more information on the 2019 Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2020 awards will open in August 2019.

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B (root9B, LLC) is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.root9b.com .

About the Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. For more information about the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com

