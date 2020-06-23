R9B Awarded $4.1M Contract by City of Charlotte for Security Operations Services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training, today announced it has been awarded a multi-year contract by the City of Charlotte, North Carolina to deliver its suite of advanced cyber security products and services designed to protect networks from sophisticated threats.

State and local governments today face a complex cyber threat climate (ransomware, phishing, DDoS, Zero-Day attacks, etc.) that can disrupt operations, impact citizen services, and have a significant adverse financial impact. For this contract, R9B will deliver a range of Security Operations Services, including Security Operations Center (SOC), security event management, security event analysis, security incident response and management, analytics platform operations, email threat monitoring and analysis, as well as security incident response and management.

"Protecting networks, data and infrastructure from today's sophisticated attacks and insider threats require that governments at every level leverage tools, tactics and techniques to find and eliminate threats before damage is done," said Tim Lawson, Executive Vice President, Global Sales, R9B. "We look forward to supporting City of Charlotte through our proven and innovative Security Operations Services."

The multi-year contract includes R9B's flagship threat hunting platform, ORION, which has been deployed to hunt threats on government and private networks around the world, and ORKOS, a leading privileged access management (PAM) solution for credential risk assessment and remediation. R9B will also deliver a full range of managed cyber security services and support backed by its dedicated security operations center in Colorado Springs where it actively monitors and patrols global networks 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, Colo., R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.

