R9B Expands Executive Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training, today announced a new addition to its executive team. The addition of Tim Lawson as Executive Vice President, Global Sales, will enhance the company's customer-facing and marketing functions, and mature the company's Channel and Partner Programs.

"The expansion of our leadership team is an integral part of the company's strategy, and comes at a time when our products, services, and customer base are facing continued growth and financial performance," said Eric Hipkins, Chief Executive Officer, R9B. "Tim will enrich our team with the skills and expertise needed to continue driving momentum and addressing our customers' needs in safeguarding their enterprises."

"As our products, services, and customer-base continues to expand, it is crucial we have the experience and talent in place to guide R9B's growth," added Hipkins. "We are very pleased to welcome him as part of our executive team, and look forward to driving additional customer growth, brand awareness, and strong financial performance."

"With the constant-evolving threat landscape and staggering growth in cyber-attacks it is critical for organizations regardless of size or sector to take a new approach to protecting their infrastructure, customers, and revenue streams," says Lawson. "At an average of 191 days to detect a breach, good technology and a strong marketing message are no longer a deterrent to real threats nor enough to solve a CISO's growing challenges. Products and services that are proactive at defending against the adversary instead of reacting to the destruction left in their path is the only true solution. By thinking like the adversary, the 'Human-Led, Technology Accelerated' approach that R9B offers, provides the most innovative and comprehensive solution and I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to partner with the team to deliver the future of cybersecurity."

Tim Lawson, Executive Vice President, Global Sales:

A 15-year veteran of the information and cyber security industry, Mr. Lawson has held several key leadership roles at organizations ranging from startup to Fortune 500. Most recently during his tenure at Symantec, he led multiple teams ranging from sales, marketing, competitive strategy, channel management, inbound/outbound/retention call centers, and partner programs. Prior to Symantec, Lawson served as Regional Vice President at AIM driving sales strategy and integration for the company's aggressive M&A division and as a member of the executive committee.

About R9B

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com .

